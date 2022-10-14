Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Grows By 310.3%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 310.3% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Down 7.7 %

AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.20. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

