Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shoe Carnival Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,040. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $629.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.35.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.