Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,040. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $629.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

