Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Trading Down 0.4%

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 33,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 96,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

