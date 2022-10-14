Shentu (CTK) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $70.48 million and $3.03 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shentu has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 85,701,407 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

