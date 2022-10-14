Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on Shell in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,931.40 ($35.42).

SHEL stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.48) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,262.50 ($27.34). The stock had a trading volume of 8,118,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,149. The firm has a market cap of £162.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.34. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,270.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,214.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

