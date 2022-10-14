Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Announces $1.19 1 Dividend

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) declared a 1 dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.185 per share on Friday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

