Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sharps Technology Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ STSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,166. Sharps Technology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27.
About Sharps Technology
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharps Technology (STSS)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.