Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sharps Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,166. Sharps Technology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

