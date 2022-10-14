Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Sharecare Trading Down 5.1 %
SHCR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. 875,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Sharecare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $651.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.38.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.