SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 874 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

