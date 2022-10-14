SG Americas Securities LLC Has $40.73 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 18,295.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,841 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $40,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.48. 496,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,005,871. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

