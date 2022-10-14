SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.38 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amcor worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,951. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

