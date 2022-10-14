SG Americas Securities LLC Has $17.68 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 224.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,926. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.12 and a 200-day moving average of $445.96.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

