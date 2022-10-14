SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 274.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,578,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 1.0 %

AZO stock traded down $22.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,260.39. 866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,194.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,122.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,685.98 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,267,874. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.