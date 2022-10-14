SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 169,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 78,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

