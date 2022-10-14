Seven Hills Realty Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at 9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.28. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of 9.11 and a 52-week high of 11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

