SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Down 60.4% in September

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SeqLL Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SQL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,937. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. SeqLL has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative net margin of 2,406.90% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

