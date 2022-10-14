SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,044. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,170.87% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

