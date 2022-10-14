Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Sempra Stock Down 0.7 %

SRE stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.00. 31,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,147. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.