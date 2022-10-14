Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

