Seiren Games Network (SERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $46,034.00 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

