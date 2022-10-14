SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $48.62. 2,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,895,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,344.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 318,626 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.