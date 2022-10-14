Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $21.24 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and $6,725.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00751464 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,331.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

