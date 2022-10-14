Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Avient Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its holdings in Avient by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1,151.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 362,245 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $10,179,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after buying an additional 210,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

