SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 54.1% in September

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 628,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 95,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,220. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SeaChange International

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

