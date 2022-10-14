SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 90.8% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 8,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,852.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 419,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 397,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 36.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.41.

Netflix Stock Up 5.3 %

NFLX opened at $232.51 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

