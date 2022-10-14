SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 106.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.