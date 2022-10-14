Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 100.2% in September

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the September 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Scienjoy Stock Up 4.5 %
Scienjoy Company Profile
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scienjoy (SJ)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.