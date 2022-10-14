Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 100.2% in September

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the September 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Scienjoy Stock Up 4.5 %

Scienjoy Company Profile

NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 368,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,422. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

