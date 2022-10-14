Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is BCS Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter.



Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,070. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32.

