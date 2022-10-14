Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,544,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $43.37 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.