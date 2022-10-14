Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $44.78 during trading hours on Friday. 3,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,776. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

