Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.21

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 11684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

