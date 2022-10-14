Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.6 %

SBOEF opened at $46.75 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €74.50 ($76.02) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

