Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $814.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

