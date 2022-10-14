Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $814.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.