Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.62

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.62 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 896,364 shares.

Savannah Resources Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of £45.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.61.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

