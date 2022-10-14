Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

