Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sapiens International by 577.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 276,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 501.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

