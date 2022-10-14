Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) PT Lowered to €47.00 at UBS Group

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Sampo Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

