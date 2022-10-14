Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.30

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.30 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 78.55 ($0.95), with a volume of 655009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.90 ($0.92).
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.52. The firm has a market cap of £110.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93.
Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.
