Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 32,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.0 days.

Safestore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $9.18 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Get Safestore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on Safestore in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.