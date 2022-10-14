SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading Down 98% Over Last Week

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $655.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 98% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,022,490,887,637 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeMoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafeMoon has a current supply of 0 with 562,023,026,551,334.4 in circulation. The last known price of SafeMoon is 0.00000001 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $461.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemoon.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

