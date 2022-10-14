Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Given New GBX 158 Price Target at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 158 ($1.91) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.77) to GBX 123 ($1.49) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock remained flat at $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

