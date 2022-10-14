Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.70

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.70 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 90.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 262880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.11).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.36).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £229.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,516.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($117,991.78). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 112,343 shares of company stock worth $11,760,517.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

