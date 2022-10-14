Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE:SBR traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. 102,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.56. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Articles
