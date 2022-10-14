Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:SBR traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. 102,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.56. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $16,131,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $9,760,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $11,163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 156.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

