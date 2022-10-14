Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE RYI traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,920. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

