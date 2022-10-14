Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of R opened at $78.78 on Friday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

