Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.