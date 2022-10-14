Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Edison International worth $70,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.