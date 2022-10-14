Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 120,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $69,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $253.45 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

