Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 76,938 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 995,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 76,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $97,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $43,338,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $137.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

