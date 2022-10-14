Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $80,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $246.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.97. The firm has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

